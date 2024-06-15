Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Tharimmune Stock Performance

THAR opened at $3.35 on Friday. Tharimmune has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $163.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.