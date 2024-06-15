The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $4,930,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $5,766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,303 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

