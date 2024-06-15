The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $4,930,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $5,766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,303 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

