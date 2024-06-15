The Gap, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

Get GAP alerts:

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE:GPS opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. GAP’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $115,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $115,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,639,785.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,852 shares of company stock worth $5,224,303. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in GAP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

