The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $111.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,390,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.