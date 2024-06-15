The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Lessened by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296,567 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.6% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

