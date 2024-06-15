Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of THTX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 710,551 shares during the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

