Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of THTX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.92.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
