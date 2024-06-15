ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Insider Nicole Inwentash Sells 100,000 Shares

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Inwentash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $30,000.00.
ThreeD Capital Stock Performance
ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
ThreeD Capital Company Profile
