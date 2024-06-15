TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.24

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.24 and traded as high as C$37.24. TMX Group shares last traded at C$37.14, with a volume of 541,396 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on X shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

TMX Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.24.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

