TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 520,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
TOP Financial Group Stock Performance
TOP stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. TOP Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.
TOP Financial Group Company Profile
