TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 520,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

TOP stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. TOP Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

