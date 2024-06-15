Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 41.3% in May

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Top KingWin Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TCJH stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

