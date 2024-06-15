Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 41.3% in May

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Top KingWin Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of TCJH stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $10.15.
Top KingWin Company Profile
