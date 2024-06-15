ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 98,700 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 28.07% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

