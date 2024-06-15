TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $6.63 Average PT from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

TPI Composites Price Performance

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 556.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,600,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 3,899,903 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $2,163,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $680,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

