Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 96,351 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 71,941 call options.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $60,457,613.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at $47,049,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,510,156 shares of company stock worth $780,049,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $134.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

