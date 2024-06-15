Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,057 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 307% compared to the average daily volume of 2,472 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,850. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on ARQT
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %
ARQT stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $999.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.