Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,057 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 307% compared to the average daily volume of 2,472 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,850. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

ARQT stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $999.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

