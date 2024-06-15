Traders Purchase Large Volume of Insmed Call Options (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,561 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 215% compared to the typical volume of 3,356 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $63.92 on Friday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $43,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 927,040 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

