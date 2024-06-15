Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) Shares Down 1%

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 251,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 321,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $294.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transphorm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transphorm by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Transphorm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.