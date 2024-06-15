Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 5%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 46,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 247,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

