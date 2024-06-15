Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) versus Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Critical Comparison

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Tremor International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $3.06 billion 9.73 -$35.61 million $0.21 207.25 Tremor International $343.77 million 1.28 $22.74 million ($0.14) -43.29

Analyst Recommendations

Tremor International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pinterest and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 8 19 0 2.70 Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $41.34, suggesting a potential downside of 5.02%. Tremor International has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Pinterest.

Risk and Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 4.64% 5.93% 5.05% Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89%

Summary

Pinterest beats Tremor International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

