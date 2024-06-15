Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Trevena alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.40 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRVN

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.