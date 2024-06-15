Trevor Allen Acquires 2,000 Shares of Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Stock

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Allen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$100.10 ($66.29) per share, with a total value of A$200,200.00 ($132,582.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.02.

Peet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Peet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Peet

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

