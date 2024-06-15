TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Update

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 427,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.78 on Friday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.79.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 279,106 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 8,441,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 216,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 151,115 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

