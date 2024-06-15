Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $65.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,626 shares of company stock valued at $713,527. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.