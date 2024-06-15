UBS Group Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $124.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $132.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.32 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $226,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 75.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.