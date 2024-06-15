UBS Group Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 586,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 224.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 221.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 521,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

