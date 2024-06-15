Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $168.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

