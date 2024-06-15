United Microelectronics Co. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.356 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.6% per year over the last three years. United Microelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMC

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.