US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIL. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.92 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

