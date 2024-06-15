V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $12,522,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $10,828,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $180.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

