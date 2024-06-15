V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 6,701 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

