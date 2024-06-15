V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 338.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,662,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $193.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

