V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 9,595 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 112.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $935,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 681,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 743,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,263,000 after buying an additional 149,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $18,770,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:KR opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

