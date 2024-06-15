Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 6%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 1,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Valneva Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

