VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.87

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.87 and last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 15267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $754.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.