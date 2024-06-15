Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,504,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.