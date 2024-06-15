Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1,973.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

