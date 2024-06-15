Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $241.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

