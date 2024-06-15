Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$94.49 and last traded at C$94.93. 4,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 9,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.09.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.73.

