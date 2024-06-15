Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $4,281,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 94.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 379.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

