Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
