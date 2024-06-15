Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director John H. Rexford Sells 9,005 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRRM opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $28.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

