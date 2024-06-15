Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0713 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $14,601.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,265.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.00645446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00119082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00263404 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00075589 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,605,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

