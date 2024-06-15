VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

