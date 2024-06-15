Virgin Galactic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 36,969 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 98% compared to the average volume of 18,674 put options.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPCE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823,646 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 822.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 650,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 580,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,946 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 365,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

Virgin Galactic shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 17th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 14th.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.20. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($11.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.