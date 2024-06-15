Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) were up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 190,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

