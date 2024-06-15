Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
