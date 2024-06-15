Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE ABBV opened at $168.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
