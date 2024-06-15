Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $769.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $776.01 and a 200-day moving average of $790.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

