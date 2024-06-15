W.W. Grainger’s (GWW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank restated their hold rating on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $959.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $906.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $941.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $916.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.