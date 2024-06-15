Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WNC

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $932.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wabash National by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.