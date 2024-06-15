Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WMT opened at $67.04 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $539.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 72.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $367,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $4,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

